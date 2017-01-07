Leaders Thankful For Hurricane-Free 2016

As 2016 came to an end and both Premier Dr. the Hon. D. Orlando Smith and Minister for Education and Culture, Hon. Myron Walwyn were thankful that the Territory was spared for another year from hurricanes and major storms.

In their holiday messages both legislators expressed thanks that the BVI remained free from hurricane damages this year. In his message Premier Smith however, urged all to remember the Caribbean neighbours who were seriously affected.

The BVI Leader said: “We offer our eternal thanks to God for sparing and protecting our islands for yet another year from natural disasters. We are mindful that some of our brothers and sisters throughout the Caribbean were not so fortunate. We continue to offer our prayers as they recover and hope that they would rise up even stronger than before.

Minister Walwyn announced: “We have had quiet hurricane seasons for many years now,” as he also reflected in his holiday message that the Territory was spared from storms as disasters in 2016.