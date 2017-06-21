Latinos Complete First Game After Disruptive BVI Basketball League Start

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

Go Hard used a second half press that the Latinos couldn’t break, to pull away from a close halftime game to blow out the Latinos, 108-76, to close out BVI Basketball Federation weekend play on Sunday night, at the Multipurpose Sports Complex in Road Town.

D’Moi Hodge had 21 points to go with six rebounds, six steals, four assists and two blocks in leading Go Hard scores. Bodean Samuel added 15 to the tally, while Devante Brewley and Jachoy Walwyn poured in 14 points each. Eral Penn settled for a 13 points 10 rebounds double double.

Juan Richards led the Latinos with a game high 31 points and pulled 15 off the glass. He also had four blocks and four steals. Sandy Nadal and Julien Balbuena, followed up with 12 points respectively.

It was the Latinos’ first complete game of the season after their opening game was called off with 9 minutes and 33 seconds to play against the Virgin Gorda Mystics, after Rebuen Reyes was ejected then instigated a fight that turned into a brawl. Reyes was suspended from all basketball related activities by the BVI Basketball Federation.

Officials declined to comment further on the incident that overshadowed the start of the 2017 season.

Jr. Division Defending champions And One rolled to their third straight victory to start the 2017 season, with a convincing 117-60 Sundaynight victory over Young Starz after Friday night’s 94-62 triumph against the Mavs.

Demoi Dagou scored 17 of his game high 22 points in the first half in helping construct a 59-36 advantage. He also had eight rebounds and four assists. Dillion Ettiene followed up with 20 and Renrick Massac Jr. followed up with 18.

K’Andre Clarke was Young Starz’s leading scorer with 12 points. Heston Charles finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds double double.

Last week, And One pulled out a thrilling season opening 68-65 victory over the Jr. Mystics.

Douron Phillips dropped in a game high 33 points and pulled 21 off the rack, to lead seven MegaGuns players in double figures, during their 114-85 triumph over the Starz. Jamal Serrant and Romain Minott added 16 to the tally while Serrant’s brother Jevron, poured in 15. Tavon Phillips had 14 points while Nathaniel “Nat” Malone and Nigel Carey contributed 10 points respectively.

Joylon Wilson was the Starz’s top scorer with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Shakeem Freeman followed up with 16, Shaquille Bruno 13 and Jahmari Rivera 11.

Led by Kimron Telemaque’s game high 31 points, the Virgin Gorda Sr. Mystics used a bare five to turn back the East Rockers 94-86. Killven Samuel followed with 28 points to go with eight rebounds and seven steals. Stephon Caul added 17 points and Travis Issac contributed a 10 points 10 rebounds double double.

Neville Smith was the East Rockers leading scorer with 21 points. Ashield Frett and Mikey Joseph chipped in 20 and 17 points respectively. Joseph also snatched 15 rebounds and Frett eight.