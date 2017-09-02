Labour Department Is Providing All Of Its Services Despite The Tropical Wave On August 7

The Labour Department is providing all of its services to members of the community despite the challenges faced, after the passing of the tropical wave on August 7.

The department’s office on the bottom floor of the Ashley Ritter Building was flooded, causing damage to computers and furniture. The services provided in that section of the department have now moved to the second floor of the building.

Minister for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Labour, Dr. the Honourable Kedrick Pickering said Government is addressing the current situation at the Labour Department and that an assessment was done to ascertain the extent of the damage and repair work has commenced.

Honourable Pickering said, “This means that the regular course of conducting business will be restored as soon as possible. We recognise that this department has a heavy influx of traffic, and we will like the clients and staff alike, to be comfortable while conducting business.”

The Minister further stated that the passing of the tropical wave on August 7 was an experience the Virgin Islands community will rise from.

Minister Pickering said, “The damages sustained by our community will be counted as a learning experience which has taught us to be vigilant at all times, but more so especially during the hurricane season.”

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Labour, Mr. Ronald Smith Berkeley reiterated that the Government is working to restore the department to full functioning.

Mr. Smith Berkeley said, “We are aware of the challenges which exist at the Department of Labour,” adding, “Efforts are being made to have the department back in order as soon as possible. We further thank the community for their patience and ask them to continue to be patient as we work to rectify the situation”.

Labour Commissioner, Ms. Janice Rhymer also added that the staff at the Labour Department is assisting to ensure the everyday processes run as smoothly as possible.

Ms. Rhymer commended the staff for displaying a positive attitude, and demonstrating a high level of commitment as they deliver quality service to clients.

The Labour Department seeks to ensure that the supply of labour is commensurate with the level of development in all sectors of the economy and to protect the rights, wages, safety, health, and welfare of workers.

The Government of the Virgin Islands is working expeditiously to restore the community to its normal state, and encourages residents to unite and be of support to each other during this time of recovery. Standing Strong. We are #OneBVI.