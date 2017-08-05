Kyron Mcmaster Eyeing IAAF World Championships Medal

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

The hopes of the territory getting its first finalist and first medalist in an International Association of Athletics World Championships, lies in the legs of a 20 year old, who has risen to the of the 400m Hurdles pile, with the No 28 mark All Time in the history of the event.

Kyron McMaster the No 1 ranked 400m Hurdler, will be the first three BVI athletes in the championships and will swing into actions, when he makes his debut at 6:05 a.m. on Sunday, in London. Fellow debutant Ashley Kelly with face the starter’s gun at 6:55 in the 400m.

Chantel Malone will take to the Long Jump runway at 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

To date, our only semifinalist has been Tahesia Harrigan-Scott, who reached the 100m semis in 2009 in Berlin.

In its Aug 1 predictions, Track and Field News has McMaster picked to finish second behind the USA’s Kerron Clement, who handed him his only loss during a July 9 Diamond League meeting on the same track he will run his first race in the championships as a senior athlete on Sunday.

“I’m basically looking to go through every round as fit as possible and making finals and in the finals, hopefully to medal, because that’s the goal,” McMaster said. “It would be a great thing for the country and the medal is what we’re looking at. But again, once God spare life, health and strength, healthiness is another thing I’m looking for as well.”

Since his last race, McMaster said he has been working on the last phase of his race.

“Off the track, I’ve been staying off the media because a lot of people have a lot to say right now leading up to Worlds, who they feel would win and who they feel would not win,” he said. “Everyone has an opinion. Sometimes, opinions cannot be in one’s best interest so now, it has been to just focus.”

As she heads into her final days of preparations, Kelly said she’s looking at putting on a really good show.

“My main goal is to really go for another national record and just really execute,” explained Kelly, currently tied at No 47 in her event. “I’m not trying to focus on time or getting through the rounds or anything. I know that if I execute, I’ll be in a really good position. I’m in really good shape right now and I’m confident. I’m looking to have some fun and not put too much pressure on myself. I don’t have anything to prove, just to go out there and to give it my all.”

Long Jumper Malone, in a three way tie at No 28 in the world, is in her fourth championships. She said she’s focusing on executing and competing to the best of her abilities.

“If I do that, I will be in the finals,” she said. “That’s my goal.”