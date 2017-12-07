KMPG Activates Toy Drive For BVI Children

Accounting firm KPMG was one of the BVI businesses affected by the recent nefarious passage of hurricane Irma. Nonetheless the company is looking at the brighter side of things and is venturing to help bring Christmas cheer to children in the Territory.

KPMG announced that it is now looking to the future for both its firm and the community that it is so proud to call home. “Our own office is fully operational, the majority of our staff are back working in the BVI, and we are now doing all we can to deploy our staff and expertise to assist in the recovery of our islands.”

In explaining why the company commenced the toy drive which is the Tree of Hands organization the company said: “Recovery from the devastation inflicted by Irma is not just a physical process. The emotional scars will be especially difficult to overcome, particularly for the younger members of our community. This year, more than ever before, there are children in the BVI who have almost no clothes or books, let alone toys and games.”

“We are, therefore, working with Tree of Hands to reach further afield and increase the number of children who benefit from the program. This is our chance to help lift the spirits and give hope to as many children as possible – many of whom have lost literally everything,” the company added.

The process of gathering toys for various children has been simplified with the creation of age appropriate wish lists that were made on shopping platform Amazon. These lists are expected to assist with purchasing items according to the requested needs of a number of different age categories. “By clicking on one of the hands featured on the Christmas tree, it will reveal an Amazon wish list. You can add one, or a number of items, to your “cart” and select ‘KPMG –Tree of Hands BVI’ as the shipping address,” the company explained.

Once an order has been made the selected item will be shipped to an address in Miami and with the support of Aeropost carrier services, the gifts ordered will be delivered to the BVI.