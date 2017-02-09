Kelly, Gumbs And Moses Rack Up Track And Field Victories

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

In three meets across the USA from New York to California, Ashley Kelly, the BVI’s 2016 Sr. Female Athlete of the Year, was a double sprint winner in the 60 and 300m, while Findlay Jr. Trevia Gumbs won the Weight Throw and Tarika “Tinkerbell” Moses made a victorious debut, highlighting track and field performances over the weekend.

Kelly led a BVI 1-2 finish in the Armory Invitational 60m dash in New York, cutting the tape in 7.55 seconds followed by L’T’sha Fahie in a personal best of 7.56 on Friday. Kelly went on to win the 300m in 38.99 seconds.

Beyonce DeFreitas was third in her 400m heat and sixth overall in 57.10 seconds, while Karene King ran 58.21 seconds for seventh. Zakharia Frett who was ninth overall, won her heat in 1:00.48 and Fahie double back to run 1:00.95, the meet’s 10thbest mark.

Kelly, King, DeFreitas and Fahie, were third in the Invitational 4x200m Relay behind Jamaica and the USA, in 1 minute, 38.52 seconds.

With her twin sister Tynelle having the weekend off after consecutive Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week honors, Trevia stepped up to win the Joe Banks Invitational in Ohio, with a meet record throw on Saturday and, a personal best of 17.78m (58’4”) on her fourth attempt. Her effort improved on the 17.71m, (58’1¼”) she threw in Fridaynight’s Hillsdale “Wide Track” Classic in Michigan.

Competing for College of the Sequoias at the Riverside, Sequoias and Diablo Valley triangular at Riverside, California, Moses made her collegiate debut winning the 600m run in 1 minute 37.00 seconds. She also helped the 4x400m Relay to victory in 3 minutes 58.69 seconds.

Iowa Central freshman Nelda Huggins, competing at the Frank Sevinge Husker Invitational in Nebraska, had a personal best of 7.53 seconds in the 60m, placing third in her heat and 10th overall. She finished 15th overall in the 200m after running 24.54 for second in her heat.

Competing at the Texas A&M Charlie Thomas Invitational, Clemson freshman Lakeisha “Mimi” Warner, was sixth overall in the 800m with a time of 2 minutes, 12.58 seconds on Saturday, before helping her 4x 400m Relay team to a third place finish and season’s best of 3 minutes, 38.27 seconds. At the same competition, South Plains College sophomore Taylor Hill also of the BVI, ran her 60m dash in 7.76 seconds and was fifth in her heat, then won her 200m section in 25.38 seconds.

Veteran Tahesia Harrigan-Scott made her 2017 debut in the 60m at the Meeting Elite en Salle de Mondeville, France, winning her heat in 7.42 seconds on Saturday. She lowered the time to 7.39 in another meet on Monday.

Harrigan Scott along with Chantel Malone will be seeing action on Feb 10, with Harrigan-Scott competing in France and Malone in Germany.

Zara Brown, competing in Barbados at the Young Olympians Track Classic, narrowly missed the Carifta Games qualifying standard by .01 seconds, when she won the U18 Girls 100m in 12.04 seconds, running into a -0.3 meters per second headwind. Xiomara “Gia” Malone won the U18 Girls High Jump with a leap of 1.55m.