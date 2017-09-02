Justice K. Neville Adderley Appointed High Court Judge

The Honourable Justice K. Neville Adderley has been appointed to serve as a High Court Judge, Commercial Division, of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, Territory of the Virgin Islands.

Justice Adderley’s appointment is for one year and took effect on September 1. He is a former Bahamian Senator and has served as a member of the Bahamas’ Judiciary at the commercial bar for 28 years. He was a Justice of the Supreme Court for five years and at the Court of Appeal for three and a half years.

Justice Adderley has also served as a non-resident Justice of the Court of Appeal of the Turks and Caicos Islands from May 2016 until present.

He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics in 1967 from St John’s University, Minnesota, and holds a Master’s of Science in Statistics (Faculty of Economics) from The London School of Economics and Political Science, 1971.

Justice Adderley read law at the College of Law, Chancery Lane, London, and the Inns of Court School of Law, and was called to the Bar of England and Wales in 1978 as a member of the Honourable Society of the Inner Temple. He was also called to the Bahamas Bar in 1979 and the Turks and Caicos Bar in 1982.

The Honourable Justice has been a judicial member of STEP for many years. He completed a ten-year career in the civil service successively as Deputy Director of Statistics, Director of Economic Planning, Chairman of the Arbitration (Labour) Tribunals, and Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s office, before heading into law.

He also served as Chairman of the Bahamas Development Bank for four years prior to becoming a Judge.

Justice Adderley will be joined on the bench in September through November by the Honourable Justice Gerhard Wallbank who has served on both the BVI Commercial Court and the High Court of Antigua & Barbuda over the past year. He will be joined by the Honourable Justice David Chivers, QC in January through March 2018.

The BVI Commercial Court is among the leading jurisdictions for international commercial litigation in the region, handling high-value complex insolvency and commercial claims.