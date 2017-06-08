Javelin Throw, 4x100m Relay records fall in Grenada

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

Two national records and several personal bests, highlighted BVI athletes’ performances during the Whitsuntide Games at the Kirani James Stadium in Grenada over the weekend, in a preview to the July 2-3, OECS Track and Field Championships at the same location.

On day one of the two day competition, Virgin Gorda’s football goalkeeper Britney Peters, reclaimed the Javelin Throw record by a centimeter, which had been snatched by Akira Phillips during the Carifta Games in Curacao after she took Peters’ mark from 42.08m (138’0¾”) to 44.63m (146’5”), to win U20 Girls silver. Peters threw 44.64m (146’5½”), to finish second and eclipsed Phillips’ effort. Phillips finished fifth with 38.11m (125’0½”).

The next record fell after both Shaquoy Stevens and Kyron McMaster false started in the 100m, then they combined on the 4x100m Relay with Ronique Todman and Akeem Bradshaw, to help in lowering the 12-year old national mark of 40.81 seconds to 40.54, while placing third.

McMaster, currently ranked No I in the world in the 400m Hurdles, returned to finish second in the 200m, with a personal best of 20.76 seconds and moved to No 2 on the BVI All Time List in the event. He ran 21.00 to win his heat and improved his previous best of 21.24 from earlier in the season.

Todman was fifth in 21.22 seconds moving to No 4 after winning his prelims in 21.36 and in the whole process, chopped his previous best from 21.43. Stevens had a non advancing time of 22.15 seconds in his heat.

Todman ran a personal best of 47.42 seconds for fourth place in the 400m, a mark that’s No 5 on the BVI All Time List. He was second in his preliminary heat in 47.71, shaving his previous best from 47.76. Adrino Gumbs had a non advancing time of 49.40 seconds in his heat.

Bradshaw rode a 3.3 meters per second tailwind and finished second in the Long Jump, after leaping 7.06m (23’2”). He cut the sand with a season’s best of 14.89m (48’10¼”) in the Triple Jump to also place second.

Among the women, there were two double winners. Kala Penn won both the Long and Triple Jump events. Penn’s opening leap of 6.06m (19’10½”) stood up to claim the Long Jump. The wind reading was 2.4 meters per second. She had the second best mark of her Triple Jump career of 12.77m (41’10¾”).

L’T’Sha Fahie recorded a 100m personal best of 11.67 seconds on the front end of an U20 Girls double sprint victory. She ran 24.52 seconds to win the 200m, with a 3.1 meter per second wind over the allowable 2.0.

Taheisa Harrigan-Scott finished second in the Women’s Open 100m with a season’s best time of 11.51 seconds, while Karene King false started. Harrigan-Scott’s time of 24.19 seconds was good for fourth in the 200m final, after running 23.79 in the prelims. King placed fifth in 24.50 and had a 24.30 time in the heats.

Harrigan-Scott, King, Fahie and Penn, won the 4x100m Relay with a time of 45.37 seconds.