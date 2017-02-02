Islanders Racks Up Another Bvi Football Association League Title

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

Any fleeting hopes that the Sugar Boys harboured of being this year’s BVI Football Association League champions, evaporated when the Islanders were assured of their fourth consecutive title on Sunday evening, after they beat the third place Rebels, 2-1, to stay unbeaten at the A. O. Shirley Grounds.

With the second placed Sugar Boys’ 4-1 victory over Old Madrid on Saturday, the Islanders knew they needed at least a point to deny their rivals a chance of stealing the championship. The 13-0 Islanders went ahead in the first half through a Fitzroy Daley legger. However, the Rebels’ Joel Williams equalised and it was left to talisman and former captain Avondale Williams, to calmly slot home the winner from the edge of the box in the second half.

The 10-2 Sugar Boys, who will face the Islanders in the regular season finale this weekend before the Big Four showdown, had applied a little bit of pressure on the Islanders with a comfortable 4-1 victory on Saturday against the Old Madrid side, with Mohamed Kafour scoring a hat trick and going joint top of the Golden Boot table on 11 goals this season. The Islanders’ Kevin Fisher also has 11 goals, as does Richard Morgan of One Love.

The other Sugar Boys goals came from Akeem Hendrikson and a Sugar Boys own goal, that put Old Madrid on the scoresheet.

Despite the defeat, the Rebels guaranteed themselves a top four finish as did One Love, with a 2-0 victory against the Panthers, courtesy of goals from Richard Morgan and Uriah Junior Baptiste

The Wolues 4-0 win over Virgin Gorda United was the penultimate weekend’s action with goals from Kevin Carragher, Giovanni Di Biaise (2) and Omar Elliston. Virgin Gorda will end the league as the only team not to win a game during the regular season.