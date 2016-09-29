Islanders Blank Sugar Boys 2-0 In Bvi Football League Match Up

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

A goal from Kevin Fisher, who bundled home a loose ball from close range in the first half and Nano Ottley in the second, gave Islanders a 2-0 Sunday night victory over defending champions Sugar Boys of Virgin Gorda, after both teams won their openers.

“It was a good game and I think it was an entertaining game,” Islanders captain Andy Davis said. “We stuck to our plan and tried to dominate the midfield as much as possible, not giving their midfielders any opportunity to turn or make any plays. Once we stuck to the plan, we scored the goals what is what we wanted at the end of the day.”

Sugar Boys captain Derol Redhead—who helped them retain the Wendol Williams Cup title earlier this year—said whenever they play Islanders they always expect a challenging game. “We expect the game to be physical, tough and fast,” he said. “I think we slacked off in a few areas and whenever we did, they capitalized.”

In other matches, the Rebels made a winning start to their campaign with a 3-1 victory over VG United. VG United’s Michael Baptichon cancelled out by a Xavier John’s score in the 64th minute, before Howard Johnson restored the advantage a minute later and Baptichon scored his second and the Rebels’ third in the 80th minute.

Unmarked Kenmore Peters headed home a Sheldon Harry free kick in the 35th minute, giving Old Madrid a 1-0 lead over the Wolues that they carried into half time.

The Wolues finally equalized in the 64th minute when Christopher Farmer fired home a volley following a Rory Greenan free kick.

Peters almost put Old Madrid back in front with a diving header, but in the 68th minute, substitute Noel Maxwell gave the Wolues a 2-1 edge with a curling effort evading the dive of Old Madrid’s goal keeper, Dion Clarke.

In the 80th minute, Peters equalized the match and James Drury secured all three points in the victory for the Wolues with a 25-yard free kick that made it 3-2 in the 87th minute.

Uriah Baptiste put One Love on the way to a 3-1 win over the Panthers after scoring in the 33rd minute, before two second half goals from Richard Morgan confirmed the win. Kenny Emmanuel give the Panthers a ray of hope for at least a share of the points with his 66th minute equalizer.