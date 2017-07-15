Irresponsible Dumping Persists: Premier Says

The matter of public dumping of household garbage around the Territory was bemoaned by Premier and Minister for Finance Dr. the Hon. D. Orlando Smith who stated that the littering practice continues to diminish the beauty of our stupendous environment

“We must also acknowledge that a clean environment starts with each one of us. One cannot travel through our Territory today without noticing evidence of littering and careless disposal of trash – including used refrigerators, mattresses and other household items,” the BVI Leader stated.

Hon. Smith further called on residents to desist from dumping bulky items around the BVI: “Let me say to all my fellow BV Islanders – this must stop. Our land, our air, our seas are God’s gift to us. When any one of us throws our garbage out in public we are betraying that blessing and giving offense to our neighbours and families. We are essentially saying that we don’t care about one another and we don’t value God’s blessings,” the BVI Leader said.

“That is not tolerable behavior and it must stop. I call on every citizen to do their part. Not only do I ask that you police your own activity, but I ask you to have the courage to speak up when others fall short,” he said.

In consideration of the seriousness of the matter Premier Smith suggested “Toward that end, I am proposing the creation of an anonymous tipline where residents can report any incident they witness of improper dumping in public spaces. The authorities can use these tips to investigate incidents and, when appropriate, level fines against the offenders. Let there be no mistake – this is an issue we take with the utmost seriousness. It shall not continue,” the Premier said.

“As we work to clean up our Territory, we also intend to continue to invest in the upkeep and beautification of our capital of Road Town. This city remains the gateway to our Territory and the symbol of the BVI to the world. There is much we have to be proud of in Road Town, but the appearance of the city has not kept up with its cultural, economic and social vibrance,” he added.