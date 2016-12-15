Iron Fist Vs Iron Dog In Clash Of The Irons II

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

In the first ‘Clash of the Irons’ boxing matchup four months ago, Jamaica’s Miguel “Iron Dog” Ray lasted merely three rounds, suffering a TKO by Julan “Iron Fist” Brown. On Saturday night, both fighters will face off again at the Multipurpose Sports Complex in another 10 rounds encounter that Ray promises will have a different outcome.

“This time around, it’s going to be a win, win for the Dog,” Ray predicted, noting he has sharpening up for the second encounter and training has gone well and, he’s even in better condition. “The Dog is going to do more biting now than barking.”

In addition to the Jamaican, the 10 bouts card, will feature boxers from Antigua and Barbuda and the U.S. Virgin Islands, taking on their BVI counterparts.

Brown, who also organizing the event and will feature in the main bout with Ray, is expecting another victory. “It should be 10 rounds of boxing in the main event, of course Iron Fists will end it before that,” he said. “Iron Fist is training. Iron Fist is ready for any battle.”

Ray said he’s looking for a greater fan support as the bout is on a weekend as opposed to midweek.

“I’m really hoping to take this one as a sharp shooter, like a sniper from 300 yards out,” he said. “I’m looking at this one on a different and professional level. I have a new punch I’m going to unleash—it’s going to be a unique one—it’s going to be something to talk about. I’ve never been in better shape. My muscles are trained and my mind is ready. So, until the fat lady sings, I’m ready for the fight. You can see he has something to worry about now. He hit me with a good couple punches the last time and I wasn’t trying to finish the fight that soon, but, the referee stopped it—he’s the controller of the ring—but, I’m ready.”

Among the local fighters on the card, Andrew Lettsome Jr., will be be debuting against Antigua and Barbuda’s Yakita Aska in the Light Heavyweight Division. Aska, who narrowly missed the Rio Olympic Games to represent his country, won by a technical knockout over the BVI’s Shemari Chinnery. Chinnery will fight in the middle weight division this time.

Kevin Chinnery and Kamari Bowers are scheduled to face USVI opponents while Romario Morgan will come up against an Antigua and Barbuda fighter.

General admission is $30, students $15 and VIP $50. Action is scheduled to get underway at 8:30 p.m. Doors at the Multipurpose Sports Complex opens from 6 p.m. for ticket sales. A car will be raffled for $1, with the drawing later that night. There will be other prizes being given away during the event as well as musical entertainment is planned.