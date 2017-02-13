Internet: Highly-Priced, Highly-Lousy

The general public is extremely disappointed with the highly-priced, highly-lousy service provided by telecoms in the Territory. Premier and Minister for Finance, Dr. the Hon. D. Orlando Smith is not satisfied with the level of internet service the Territory received last year, and is calling on the service providers to up their service this year.

In announcing that he expects to see changes in the service, Premier Smith announced in his Budget address on January 16: “We expect to see an improvement in internet service this year with the awarding of Spectrum in 2016.”

Back in October Minister for Communications and Works, Hon. Mark Vanterpool announced that it was inexcusable that internet and phone services in the Territory are less than desirable.

While speaking in the House of Assembly on 13 October Hon. Vanterpool noted that the providers were awarded Spectrum by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) and are therefore now in a better position to finally offer better broadband to the public early this year.

Hon. Vanterpool told the House that he is unhappy with the present offering: “It is no secret that I am very unhappy that we are not yet at the stage where we already have access to quality, high speed internet and at affordable rates,” the Minister said as he explained that he will have a keen interest in the roll-out process.

The Minister also announced that he is putting the feet of the telecommunications service providers to the fire by demanding that they offer better internet speed in 2017.

“As Minister for Communications and Works, I want to put the providers on notice that I will be closely watching as well. Madam Speaker, I will be monitoring closely, not only for the roll out to take place as scheduled, but to ensure that this superfast broadband and LTE service will be reliable and indeed be of a high quality,” Hon. Vanterpool added.