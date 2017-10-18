Internet And Cellphones Comatose Situation Criticised

There are more vociferous complaints about the state of internet and telephone communications in the BVI as Flow (Cable & Wireless) landlines are taking too long to be restored. The same is true of Flow cellphone communications: “After 38 days I am still awaiting my internet and my cellphone to work, however I hear good reviews about Digicel and I am going to switch to them,” a Road Town businessman told this newspaper.

He noted that Flow performance has never been great and that the double whammy seems to have put the telecom in coma. “We have heard time and again from TRC and the Communications Minister that the situation was not acceptable. Well, now it’s a nightmare and some tough decision has to be made,” he commented. Similar remarks are being made regularly by private concerns and even young men.