Intercaribbean Airways Adds New Scheduled Flights From-To BVI

Would you like to fly to the neighbouring USVI? This is now a possibility as interCaribbean Airways announced that in celebration of its 25 years of continuous service it has added flights to St Thomas, St Croix, Sint Maarten, Dominica, and St Lucia.

The company announced that it is adding new scheduled services from Tortola to five new cities this winter season, bringing its service to 22 cities. The airline stated that its new services will begin from 1 February 2018 with nonstop flights from Tortola’s Terrence B. Lettsome International Airport to: St Thomas Cyril E. King Airport (2 flights daily), St Croix Henry E Rholsen Airport (1 flight daily), Sint Maarten Princess Juliana International Airport (2 flights daily), Dominica Douglas-Charles Airport (3 flights weekly), and one stop to Castries, St Lucia continuing from Dominica (3 flights weekly).

interCaribbean entered the BVI market in 2016 with direct flights between the BVI and Antigua, and San Juan, Puerto Rico. By July 2017, the airline introduced three weekly scheduled direct flights between the BVI and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The company boasts that it is now providing competitively priced nonstop flights between Tortola and Antigua, San Juan, and Santo Domingo, with same day connecting flights to the Turks and Caicos Islands, Jamaica, Cuba, Haiti, and the Bahamas.

Trevor Sadler, CEO for interCaribbean announced that this is a timely move by the airline: “We believe interCaribbean is the first scheduled airline to offer 7 nonstop destinations from the British Virgin Islands…Our planned connections current and new are designed to minimize layover times.”

Lyndon R. Gardiner, Chairman of interCaribbean recalled that the airline started as a charter service, and embarked on a program of adding scheduled international destinations, gradually adding larger and faster aircraft.

“The plan to connect the Caribbean and the wider international market continues to grow and is coming along nicely,” said Mr. Gardiner. “There are now a lot of connections between residents of the destinations we serve, and, by offering new connective options we hope to stimulate an increase in tourist and business travel in the region,” he added.