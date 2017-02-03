Incident Occurs Involving Eshs 12th Grade Students

A vehicle containing Elmore Stoutt High School 12th Grade students were involved in an incident, during its daily commute from the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College campus.

Principal of the Elmore Stoutt High School, Mrs. Sandy Underhill confirmed that the school’s bus, which serves to transport the students to and from the institution, had to make an emergency stop in an attempt to avoid collision with another vehicle.

Mrs. Underhill also confirmed that as a result of the incident, five female students sustained injuries and were transported to the Peebles Hospital for observation. All of the students have been treated, but two of the five students have been released at the time of publication.

The incident occurred at Brandywine Bay.

Information is forthcoming as it becomes available.