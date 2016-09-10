Illegal Immigrants Detained

Friday , September 9 – Officers of the Royal Virgin Police Force Marine Branch with the assistance of the Immigration Department detained 20 immigrants who were at the time onboard a fiberglass motor vessel close to Virgin Gorda around 7pm last night.

Acting on information received, Police boat, the St. Ursula, was out at sea at the time the vessel was spotted close to Brown Rock.

Of the 20, 17 were males and all but three were Cubans. The other three were Haitians. All appear to be in good health.

The immigrants were handed over to Immigration Department for processing.