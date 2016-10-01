Hon. Walwyn Says That He Has A Work Ethic

Minister for Education and Culture, Hon. Myron. Walwyn, suspects that there might be a small bounty on his head as persons are trying to find “dirt” on him.

The Minister, while speaking in the Private Members Business segment of the continuation of the House of Assembly sitting on 23 September, mentioned that people have been going around in search of news about him: “Can you imagine people in my Ministry have received offers from newspapers in this country to carry news on Myron from what they see in the Ministry and employees come back and tell me. This is the level we have come to in this country,” the Minister disclosed.

In explaining what he meant by the term ”small bounty”, the Education Minister said: “I came to work for the people and when you work, they seem like they want to kill you; you looking position; you looking this and that. So they put a little bounty on poor Myron head.”

“I am getting the feeling that the Honourable House is not designed for people to do any work. I am getting that feeling in my spirit; I got that feeling from my first term. That when you come in this Honourable House and you work, people think you are looking position. They don’t understand that you come with a work ethic and you want to work,” he added.