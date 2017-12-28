Hon. Walwyn Gives Details About BVI Prisoners In St. Lucia

Minister for Education and Culture, Hon. Myron Walwyn disclosed that Government is paying the Government of St Lucia $13,000 per month to house the prisoners who are expected to return to the BVI by March 2018.

During the questions and answers segment of the House, Hon. Walwyn disclosed there is an agreement with the government of St. Lucia to have the BVI prisoners housed until completion of the repair works at Her Majesty’s Prison at Balsam Ghut.

In response to Leader of the Opposition Hon. Andrew Fahie’s question about whether the cost to the St Lucian government is being subsidized Hon. Walwyn said: “I’m not aware of any assistance to be given at this time to defer the cost but, of course, we won’t refuse any offers to assist us.”

The Government of St Lucia following the damage of the Balsam Ghut facility by hurricane Irma offered to house the prisoners. As a result Cabinet made a decision to transfer 21 high risk inmates to that Caribbean island.

The prisoners who were transferred include: Andrew ‘Ratty’ Milton, Dennis ‘Soupy Campbell, Aaron George; Kareem Durante; Orlando Bonnick; Yan Edwards; Omarie Winter; Kenyatta Boynes; Alcedo Tyson; Devin Maduro; Deshawn Stoutt; Matthew Daniel Hazel; Jessroy McKelly; Jevone Demming; Sherman-Abdul Williams; Jerry Martin; Samuel Harris; Alberto Rosa De La Rosa; Lorne Parson; Allen Baptiste; and Shakoy Lavacia.