Hon. Vanterpool Talks About BVI Recovery At CDM10

Minister for Communications and Works, Hon. Mark Vanterpool touted the BVI’s new rebuilding and recovery plan to a gathering of Caribbean disaster management stakeholders during the 10th Caribbean Conference on Comprehensive Disaster Management in Nassau, Bahamas.

On Monday 4 December Hon. Vanterpool spoke at the conference and presented an update on the devastation caused by hurricane Irma, the government’s response, and successes to date towards building a smarter, greener and better BVI.

The Caribbean Conference on Comprehensive Disaster Management was organized by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and its partners. The 10th Caribbean Conference on Comprehensive Disaster Management was co-hosted by the Government of The Bahamas through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The 2017 conference was held from 4-9 Decembe under the theme “CDM: The Road to Resilience Check Point 2017 – Building Resilience through Partnerships”.

It was announced that the theme draws the interest of individuals, companies and organizations to focus on building stronger, more sustainable partnerships for a resilient region.

More than 300 delegates and decision-makers from over 40 countries converged in the Bahamas at this year’s conference which also included a Ministerial High-Level session, knowledge sharing and professional development sessions, social/networking sessions,

“CDM10 presents a grand opportunity for professionals in the field of disaster management and private/public sector players to demonstrate how their work can be applied through learning and exchanging new knowledge, products and skills,” the organizer said.