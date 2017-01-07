Hon. Penn Warns About Doom Sayers

Junior Minister of Trade and Investment and Eighth District Representative, Hon. Marlon Penn referred to some persons in the Territory as doom sayers and destruction preachers in his 2016 Holiday Message.

Hon. Penn used his message to admonish Virgin Islanders to remain vigilant: “We must continuously strive to be like our forefathers… when others saw hopelessness and despair…, they saw hope and endless possibilities for a brighter Virgin Islands.”

The Junior Minister reminded that the faith of the forefathers resulted in the economic success of the Territory and he urged Virgin Islanders to keep the faith: “The economic transformation and prosperity of the financial services and tourism industries… are evident in the Virgin Islands today… as a direct result of the faith our predecessors displayed in its people.”

As it relates to the doom sayers and destruction preachers, Hon. Penn told the citizens to beware of such messages: “ I urge you this holiday season to be encouraged… but most of all… be aware of the doom sayers… preaching their message of doom and destruction. Do not allow them to consume your spirit… and do not allow yourselves to become their messenger of fear and destruction. Proverbs 18:21 reads: “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.”