Hon. Maduro-caines Criticizes Profiteers and Landlords

Sixth District Representative, Hon. Alvera Maduro-Caines blasted businesses and individuals who have taken advantage of the damage and destruction that was caused by hurricanes Irma and Maria.

While speaking in the House of Assembly on 13 December Hon. Maduro-Caines lamented that the hurricanes brought out the best and worst in some of us. The Legislator said that while some persons in the community were lending a helping hand by opening their homes, feeding the community and giving what they could, others chose to profit from the disaster.

Among the bad apples listed by Hon. Maduro-Caines are landlords who hardened their hearts at the situation and charged rent for apartments that were damaged by the hurricanes: “Some charging full rent for apartments without doors and without windows. Thanks to those who gave their tenants a break,” she pointed out.

The Sixth District Representative also noted that persons lost their jobs after the storm and she opined that some of the employment terminations were willful and that the hurricanes were used for convenient business downsizing: “Most of these companies in my opinion have no valid reason for imposing these actions against our people. I call it evil and bad-minded. That’s what you call kicking our people when they are down.”

“Some of these same companies I see now are placing ads that they are now hiring, after sending home so many of us. Clearly, they were targeting the long-standing employees…I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, there need to be some kind of law to protect our people from this kind of, what I call, evil and bad-minded treatment,” she added.