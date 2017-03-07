Hon. Fraser Criticizes Lowest Cost Pursuit In Healthcare

“I want to tell the NHI to stop ebaying the healthcare services, ebaying or amazoning it,” Third District Representative, Hon. Julian Fraser said as he explained that the National Health Insurance (NHI) has a policy of shopping around before making some healthcare approvals.

During his contribution to the Budget Debate on 23 February Hon. Fraser commented that while he understands the price comparison need, he does not think it should be the norm: “When somebody goes to NHI – they are checking to see where they could find the cheapest provider for a certain service. This kind of thing does not work for everyone….They know what I am talking about…but they’ll get there.”

Meanwhile, Hon. Fraser explained that he heard that NHI processed more than 207,000 claims in 2016, and has more than 33,000 persons registered.

The National Health Insurance began operation officially in January 2016. Prior to the service commencement Minister for Health and Social Development, Hon. Ronnie Skelton announced that the NHI information system had been developed with software that offers real-time claims adjudication, checks and balances for fraud prevention, a drug formulary, International Classification of Diseases (ICD 10) diagnosis codes; and the CPT Billing Codes system; and noted that online registration was being used.

NHI is designed to ensure that all legal residents of the Territory have access to all necessary health services. It is a contributory health insurance plan that provides coverage for all legal residents against the cost of a defined benefits package of health services.