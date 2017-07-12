Home broker is not a BVI Registered Company: FSC says

An investment company that the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission (BVIFSC) flagged since April continues to claim BVI registration and up to this day maintains that it is a BVI registered entity.

On 25 April the BVIFSC issued an advisory warning to announce that the company HOME BROKER was not registered in the Territory. The FSC reported that the company has been offering investments in binary options through its website located at http://www.hbroker.ru/ whilst purporting to be licenced and regulated in the British Virgin Islands.

On its website HOME BROKER claimed that it is regulated by the Financial Services Commission of the BVI and listed the registration number of the license as: SIBA / L / 14/1063.

However, in its April announcement the Commission noted that it was made aware of the entity. Further the Commission announced that the company’s registration claims are false: “The FSC can confirm that HOME BROKER has never been registered or incorporated as a company in the British Virgin Islands or licenced by the FSC to carry on financial services business in or from within the Territory.”

Additionally the BVIFSC urged the public to exercise extreme caution if solicited at any time by, or conducting any business with, HOME BROKER. The Commission also invited the public to provide the FSC with any relevant information on this matter.