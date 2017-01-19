Gumbs Kick Off Development Series With Youth Record Discus Throw

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

Djimon Gumbs kicked off the 2017 BVI Athletics Association Development Series on Friday at the weekend at the A. O. Shirley Grounds, by adding 24 feet on to his his personal best and shattered Eric Matthias’ National Youth Discus Throw Record from July 2000, in the process.

Not bad for the youngster who at times during the off season felt like quitting on his coach Omar Jones.

“Well yes, I was quite surprised despite the conditions, it’s very windy over here but I’m really, really pleased with my throw,” Gumbs said after his Discus landed 55.51 meters (182’5½”) which improved last year’s best of 48.19m (158’1¼”) and eclipsed Matthias’ mark of 48.24m (158’3”). “That’s a very, very good performance for me.”

Gumbs said his work began from day one of the off season. He did a lot of running, drills and line work.

“I have to big up my coach Omar Jones for the excellent work even though I felt like quitting on him sometimes,” Gumbs stated. “But then I realize what comes out in the end just makes me push more.”

Gumbs, who was fifth in the Shot Put in last year’s Carifta Games in the U18 Division and 11th in the Discus Throw, still has another year in the division and became the first BVI athlete qualified for the April 15-17 event in Curacao. He said his goal this year is to throw 60 meters.

“It puts me in good standing,” he noted. “Since this is my first meet, seeing that it was a really nice throw, I can bounce off of that and see what the season holds.”

Personal best for Warner on Collegiate scene

On the collegiate scene, Clemson freshman Lakeisha “Mimi” Warner, won her 800m debut heat on her home tack in the Clemson Invitational, in 2 minutes 12.62 seconds and placed fourth overall. It was an indoor personal best. She said it was not the best she felt. “My 600 was too slow,” she noted.

Warner then helped the 4x400m Relay to victory in 3 minutes 41.60 seconds, with a third leg 55.45 seconds carry.

In her first competition for Findlay University after transferring from Central Arizona College where she established a Jr. College Indoor Championships Record in the Weight Throw last March, the BVI’s Tynelle Gumbs made her season’s debut in the Northwest Ohio Invitational with a heave of 19.31m (63’4½”). She was second overall. Twin sister Trevia placed eight with a mark of 17.02m (55’10¼”). With their performances, both have qualified for the NCAA Division II Championships in the event. Trevia also finished fourth in the Shot Put with a throw of 13.22 (43’4½”).

South Plains College sophomore Taylor Hill of the BVI, opened her 2017 campaign with a third place time of 7.82 seconds in her heat of the 60m at the Oklahoma Sooners Open and was 13th overall. She was second in her 200m heat in 26.27 seconds the 14th best time of the competition.

Albany freshman and BVI native Jonel Lacey had a 200m time of 25.82 seconds to finish fourth in her heat in the Great Dane Classic. She led off her team’s 4x400m Relay, that finished second in 3 minutes, 52.86 seconds.

Adeajah Hodge, competing at the Alabama Crosplex Showdown, won the 60m in 8.51 seconds, was third in the 200m in 28.21 seconds and fourth in the 400m in 1:07.

BVIAA Development Series respective winners were:

Long Jump U11 Boys – Latriel Williams 3.43m. Girls – 1. Tamri Thomas. U15 Boys – 1. Jaleel Croal, 5.43m. Open Males – 1. Akeem Bradshaw, 6.90m.

Discus U13 Girls – 1. Jonique Smith, 18.20m. U15 Boys – 1. J’Khoi Smith, 20.64m. U18 Male – 1. Djimon Gumbs, 55.51m. U20 Male – 1. Deshoy Ward, 35.61m

Javelin Open Male – 1. Kevin Vanterpool, 52.31. Open Female – 1. Britney Peters, 39.71.

50M U9 Boys: 1. Tiondre Frett, 7.80. 60M U11 Boys: 1. Latriel Williams, 9.72. 60M U11 Girls – 1. Asia McMaster, 8.98. U13 Boys – 1. Antwun Maduro, 9.13. U13 Girls – 1. Akeela McMaster, 8.98. 80M U15 Girls – 1. Abriel Magloire, 11.36. 80M U20 Male – 1. Johnt’a Charles, 9.25. 80M Male Open – 1. Ronique Todman 9.22. Female Open – 1. Kayla Penn, 10.13.

600M U15 Males – 1. Malik John, 1:36.21. Females – 1. Jahtivyah Williams, 1:51.94. 600M Open Male – 1. Joshua Hill 1:26.48. Open Female – 1. Tashira Edwards, 1:39.27.

80M Hurdles U13 Girls – 1. Ariyah Smith 14.70. U18 Girls– 1. Xiomara Malone, 13.18.

Open Female– 1. Ariana Hayde, 14.47. Open Male – 1. Jelani Norman, 11.95.

1000M Open Female – 1. Katrina Lindsay, 3:31.64. Open Male – 1. Deron Leslie, 2:58.51.

350M U20 Female – 1. Keara Joseph 58.30. Open Females – 1. Zakharia Frett, 48.76.

Males U20 – 1. Johnt’a Charles, 44.44. Males Open – 1. Ronique Todman, 41.38.

300M U15 Girls – 1. Ariyah Smith, 43.04. Boys – 1. Jaleel Croal, 39.57.

250M U11 Girls – 1. Shyra Stoutt, 45.06. U11 Boys – 1. Kaleem Lettsome, 37.24. 2.U13 Girls – 1. Anaya Findlay 37.89. Boys – 1. T’Khoi Stevens, 37.47. 120M U9 Boys – 1. Tiondre Frett 17.67.