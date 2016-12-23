Guana Island Recognized With Condé Nast Traveler’s 2017 Gold List Award

Condé Nast Traveler today announced the winners of its 2017 GOLD LIST with Guana Islandrecognized as one of the selected winners in the category of “Favorite Beach Resorts.”

The Condé Nast TravelerGold List 2017 recognizes the hotels around the world that the title’s editors and contributors visit time and time again – and daydream about long after checkout. “This year’s Gold List is a collective love letter to all of those hotels and resorts around the world that set the standard for a life well-lived,” says Pilar Guzmán in her editor’s letter. “So while these stays are meant to take you out of the familiar, they nonetheless serve as the gold standard for how we should treat one another and ourselves – even when we are the ones making the beds”

“We are so honored to receive this recognition from the extremely savvy editors of Conde Nast Traveler. Guana Island strives to provide a peaceful and luxurious Caribbean escape, with the highest standards of service. It is so meaningful for the longstanding team members who work to make Guana such a spectacular place,” said Tony Detre, Managing Director.

The Gold List honor comes on the heels of Guana’s inclusion in the 2016 Condé Nast TravelerReader’s Choice Awards, in which the island was listed as #10 in the category of “Top Resorts in the Caribbean.”

The resort team has also been celebrating the launch of the new Visiting Chef Series. As part of their effort to cement their status as a culinary destination, the Guana team recently hosted Chef Dominique Crenn, and will welcome Chef Paul Liebrandt, Chef Matthew Lightner, and Chef Anthony Sasso in the coming months. Each visiting chef will host cooking demonstrations, interact directly with guests, and create special menus inspired by the flavors of Guana and the BVI.

About Condé Nast Traveler

As the most discerning, up-to-the-minute voice in all things travel, Condé Nast Traveler is the global citizen’s bible and muse, offering both inspiration and vital intel. Condé Nast Traveler is the most trusted and celebrated name in travel with 6 National Magazine Award wins and 26 nominations in its 28-year history. Advertising Age named Pilar Guzmán Editor of the Year in 2014 and CNTraveler.com attained 3 Webby Awards in 2015. www.cntraveler.com

About Guana Island

With 850-acres of undisturbed natural beauty in the heart of the British Virgin Islands, Guana Island is private, family-owned island resort for the discerning traveler. The island is home to seven pristine beaches and miles of tropical forest, mountains and dramatic flora and fauna. Named for an iguana-shaped rock outcropping on the South side of the island, Guana Island offers fine dining, a distinctly social atmosphere and world-class accommodations. With acres of privacy per guest (no more than 35 guests at any given time), and no marina or public facilities of any kind, Guana Island has come to exemplify the best in laid-back luxury. For more information or reservations, visit www.Guana.com or call (800) 544-8262.