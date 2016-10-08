Gov’t To Assist Local Ferries

Minister for Communications and Works, Hon. Mark Vanterpool disclosed that government intends to do more for the local ferries.

Hon. Vanterpool while speaking in the House of Assembly on 23 September reminded that the ferries were assisted in the past and will be again: “We’ve been able to help ferry boat operators and soon we will be doing more to try to help,” Hon. Vanterpool stated.

The suggestion that government should assist the ferries was put to Premier Dr. the Hon. D. Orlando Smith at a press conference on 8 July, 2015. At that time Hon. Smith stated that Government was having talks with the ferries: “We are in discussions with the ferries about how to engage with them to provide the best services that we can for persons travelling between the BVI and the US Virgin Islands.”