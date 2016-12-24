Governor Orders Deportation Of Convicted Rapist

Franklyn Huggins, 54, who was convicted of raping a 15–year–old girl was ordered deported from the Territory by His Excellency, Governor John Duncan on 13 December.

Huggins, a native of St. Kitts and Nevis was sentenced to 12 years, imprisonment by Justice Indra Hariprashad–Charles in July 2010 after he was found unanimously guilty of rape by a nine member jury; the crime took place at his Soldier’s Hill home on 21 January 2007.

In 2012 Huggins appealed the jury’s guilty verdict, and lost the appeal. Now he is to be deported from the Territory as Governor Duncan in his order stated that Huggins be placed on board the first available ship or aircraft about to leave the Territory.

“Now therefore, I, John S. Duncan, OBE, Governor of the Territory of the Virgin Islands, in exercise of the power conferred on me by section 40(1)(b) and (c) of the Immigration and Passport Ordinance (Cap. 130) do hereby order the said Franklyn Huggins to leave the Territory of the Virgin Islands on or before the expiration of seven days from the date on which a copy of this Order is served on him by an immigration officer or a police officer, and thereafter to remain out of the Territory;” the deportation order said.

2010 Sentencing

It was announced that the victim assessment report noted that the Virtual Complainant (VC) was traumatized as a result of the incident, along with the fact that her mother blamed her for having caused Huggins to be arrested. It was stated that the VC had to receive extended counseling.

Meanwhile it was noted that prior to the incident, Huggins was a person of good character, a contractor/builder by profession who resided in the Virgin Islands for approximately 28 years.