Government Issues New Information About The t.b. Lettsome Airport Expansion

In response to a recent news report on the internet about the the ongoing proposal to extend the Terrance B. Lettsome Airport Government has promised to consult the public. “Within the coming weeks, the Government of the Virgin Islands expects to be at a stage in the procurement process, where discussions will happen with the people of this Territory on this very important project. We very much look forward to that time,” a Government Information Service (GIS) press release stated.

Monday’s press release, printed in full in this edition of The Island Sun [also on website], referred to the TB Lettsome Airport Expansion project as the most complex and resource intensive project ever undertaken in the Virgin Islands to date. It was noted that the undertaking entailed over four years of intensive analysis and investigations spanning two administrations.

“No stone has been left unturned in ensuring that all concerns have been addressed in respect to the Government of the Virgin Islands ability to successfully implement it,” Government noted as it pointed out that several key documents have been produced, culminating in an Economic Study and Business Plan.

The referenced Economic Study and Business Plan which addressed several deep concerns held by the procurement team and the Minister with responsibility for the project, Deputy Premier Dr. the Hon. Kedrick Pickering was also released on Monday.

Meanwhile the Government announced that it is working hard to bring the Airport Expansion project to fruition.