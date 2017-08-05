FSC Issues Warning About Online Investment Company

On 27 July the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission (the “FSC”) issued a statement regarding Anmaric Enterprises Corporation that allegedly offers asset management services.

Residual online mentions of the company note that it is based in “Tortola” with no specific building mentioned just “Road Town” and the postal code. However, the BVIFSC maintains that this entity is not based here.

“The British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission considers it necessary to issue this public statement in order to protect the public interest, and the interests of any customers or creditors of Anmaric Enterprises Corporation (the “Company”) and to make the general public aware that the Company has never been licensed or regulated by the FSC to carry on any type of financial services business,” the BVIFSC stated.

The Commission explained that the company which was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands on 18 February 2014, has been connected to the website http://anmaric.com which was used to conduct investment business online, without having obtained the requisite license from the FSC and is in breach of legislation.

As a result the BVIFSC is inviting the public to provide any relevant information on this matter, and any other questionable entities that are purportedly operating in or from within the BVI.

It also noted that this statement against Anmaric Enterprises Corporation is issued pursuant to Section 37A(2) of the Financial Services Commission Act, 2001.