Four Teams Fighting For The President’s Football Cup

Underdogs seeking upset in BVI Big Four Soccer matchups

BY DEAN GREENAWAY

Led by the Islanders who won the BVI Football Association League title with a 14-0 record, the Sugar Boys, Rebels and One Love will play in the Big Four tournament on Saturday at the A. O. Shirley Grounds, with the winners advancing to play for the President’s Cup on Sunday.

Islanders completed the season after beating the second placed Sugar Boys for a third time this season, 2-0 on Sunday.

Islanders’ Kevin Fisher scored both of his team’s goals to secure the Golden Boot Award, by taking advantage of goal keeping errors on both occasions, to reach 13 for the season. His scores broke a tie with both Mohammed Kachour and Richard Morgan, who failed to find the net on the final day of the league play for Sugar Boys and One Love respectively. Both finished with 11 goals scored.

Meanwhile, the Rebels were beating One Love for third place to determine who would face the top seed, with Rebels earing a 1-0 victory.

As underdogs, the Rebels will face Sugar Boys and One Love will meet Islanders on Saturday, with the winners playing for the President’s Cup on Sunday, when awards for the league will be doled out.

“This was a wonderful victory, the team needed this today,” Rebels’ Atiba Creese said. “After two consecutive losses, we decided that we couldn’t lose this one. We put everything into it and we came out victorious. I just want to big up my team.”

Creese said their goal on Saturday against the Sugar Boys is simply to beat Sugar Boys, to whom they’ve lost twice during the season.

“We had a close encounter in the last game, they only beat us one nil and we had a game plan and will go in what that same game plan again and try to overturn that one nil defeat,” he said. “They have a good and very sturdy midfield and we have to break them down in order to defeat them.”

Coach Mark Savage said finishing was a big factor for his One Love team during the loss and they didn’t capitalize on their four first half chances.

“In any sport, if you don’t score your goals, it will haunt you,” he noted. “So that’s what happened to us. We have to go back to the drawing board, make sure we click on the finishing so that we end up in the final.”

The 1-0 loss Savage said, wasn’t the way that One Love wanted to tune up for the Islanders. “We had a little mishap today. Guys kind of lost focus, but believe me, we’ll be ready for the Islanders,” he said. “The Islanders are the favorites, but, the ball is round, don’t count the eggs till they hatch. My One Love boys can do it. I believe in them and they can do it.”

At the other end of the table, the Panthers beat Virgin Gorda United, 4-0, on two goals by Phillip Graham, a candidate for National League Youth Player of the Year and further goals from Prevell Asson and Wayne Phillip. Virgin Gorda United went through the league winless at 0-14.

The Wolues finished in fifth place in the standings, following their 4-1 drubbing of Old Madrid. Goals came from Xavier Gili, Giovanni Di Bliaise and Rory Greenan netted twice.