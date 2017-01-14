Former Deputy Governor Is In Good Health

Premier and Minister for Finance, Dr. the Hon. D. Orlando Smith announced that former Deputy Governor, V. Inez Archibald has recovered from her illness and is doing well.

While it was never officially announced that former Deputy Governor Archibald was critically ill, word that she was not well circulated during the summer of last year with even mentions of overseas hospitalization.

Nonetheless, Premier Smith during the 19 December sitting of the House of Assembly announced that the former Deputy Governor was well again: “Just the other day I was in my office and in walked the former Deputy Governor, and former Speaker of the House, Mrs. Inez Archibald and she was looking as if nothing was ever wrong with her. We thank God for that…she is back on her feet,” Hon. Smith said.

In February 2016 then Deputy Governor Mrs. Archibald announced plans to conclude her services as Deputy Governor by 31 August 2016. She was appointed as Deputy on 15 September 2008 for a period of three years.

Her appointment was extended for six months from 15 September 2011 to 15 March 2012, then again, for two years effective 16 March 2012. Another extension was granted from 16 March 2014 to 31 August 2015, and then again on 1 September 2015 until 31 August 2016.