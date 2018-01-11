Former BVI Magistrate Dies at 46

One of the Territory’s first full time Magistrate Charmaine Rosan-Bunbury has passed away at a United Kingdom hospital on 31 December. Mrs. Rosan-Bunbury was a candidate in the 2015 General elections where she ran as an At Large candidate for the Opposition Virgin Islands Party.

Born in the Virgin Islands in 1971, Mrs. Rosan-Bunbury’s career span also included practice as a Crown Prosecutor, legal counsel attached to the Attorney General Chambers, and private practice.

In a statement following the announcement of her death Chairman of the Virgin Islands Party and Leader of the Opposition Hon. Andrew Fahie expressed condolences on behalf of the Virgin Islands Party.

“Our dear sister, now deceased was one who dedicated her life standing for what was right and never compromised her position. She was a voice for the voiceless,” Hon. Fahie announced in his condolence message.

The VIP Chairman said that Mrs. Rosan-Bunbury wore many hats and will be dearly missed. “We have lost a member of the legal fraternity, a mother, a political activist, a friend, a person that meant so many different things to so many different persons. Let us cherish the many fond memories of our dear sister, friend and family in our hearts forever. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” he added.

The late Charmaine Rosan-Bunbury is survived by her husband and her sons ages -18, 13 and seven. She died after a long, valiant and strenuous battle with breast cancer