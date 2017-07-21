First District Clean-Up Praised

The youths of the First District participated in the annual summer beautification clean-up programme, and District Representative, Hon. Andrew Fahie announced that he is pleased with the work that was done by his young constituents.

“As usual working with our First District youth between the ages of 13 to 17yrs in the annual summer beautification clean-up programme is a pleasure. This programme has evolved over the life span of many administrations,” Hon. Fahie said.

The Opposition Leader and District Representative also noted that the beautification initiative was supported by the Department of Waste Management, and Hon. Fahie publicly commended the department for its assistance: “I thank the Department of Waste Management for their outstanding oversight and management of the programme.”

Once again it was noted that the limitation of funding had an effect on the programme that has been ongoing for years: “Apparently due to budget constraints only 11 First District youth were allowed, but they worked like 1100 youths in the cleaning up, painting, refurbishing and beautification of the Park in Carrot Bay across from Clem’s in the First District. I am so proud of our youths,” the District Representative said.

Last year Hon. Fahie stated that the budget constraints resulted in the 2016 beautification programme being carried out by only seven young persons.