Filipino Accountant Deported

Rommel Sofia, the Filipino accountant who within a six-week period stole thousands of dollars from Island Services BVI Ltd, his employer at the time, was ordered deported from the Territory by His Excellency Governor John Duncan.

When the matter was taken to court in July 2015 it was announced that Sofia stole the money to make investments in ventures back in his country, the Philippines. It was stated that among other things he invested in a jewelry business, land and properties.

Sofia was found guilty of false accounting, concealing and transferring proceeds of criminal conduct. At the crux of the matter was some to $24,499 that the company discovered missing while Sofia was on leave in the Philippines.

He told the police that he used the money to purchase farm lots and residential lots in the Philippines by mortgage and that he didn’t have the money to keep up with those payments. He said he also used the stolen money to expand his jewelry business.

In issuing the order, on 9 November, Governor Duncan said in his preamble: “Whereas it has come to my knowledge that Rommel Sofia is a person not deemed to belong to the Territory and that the said Rommel Sofia has been convicted of the offences of theft, false accounting and concealing and transferring proceeds of criminal conduct each of which is punishable with imprisonment of three months or more and, is a person whose presence in the Territory would, in the opinion of the Governor, acting after consultation with the Chief Immigration Officer, be undesirable and not conducive to the public good.”