Favorites Fall In Fraser Save The Seed League

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

The next game between defending champions West Gunners and 2014 champs Bayside Blazers ought to be interesting as both teams now have their same record in their division of the Julian Fraser Save The Seed League.

In Friday’s clash of unbeaten teams, Momentum knocked off 2014 champions Bayside Blazers, 86-82, to take control of the league’s Western Division with a 4-0 record.

Travis Issac had his best game of the season with a 30 points 10 steals double double, to go with six rebounds and five assists in leading Momentum to the victory. Louie Poblete followed up with 13 points and Shamarr Geroge dropped in 12 and pulled 11 boards.

Tavon Phillip and Franklyn Penn had 19 points respectively for Bayside Blazers’ top scores. Dextroy Maxwell followed up with 14 points and grabbed 11 off the rack.

West Gunners got past the Warrias, 89-83. Douron Phillips paved the way with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Nigel Cary and Ray Victor poured in 14 and 13 points to the tally, with Victor also grabbing 10 rebounds.

Killven Samuel had 23 points, 11 rebounds and Devante Brewley added 15 and seven rebounds as Next improved to 3-0, following a 77-56 triumph over We Dem Boyz.

Akeno Gumbs had We Dem Boyz’s top score with 12 points. Requan Fahie added 11 to the score sheet and snatched 12 off the glass. Ronald Antoine added another 10.

In a battle between unbeaten teams, Pure Playaz’s Sean Woods burnt the nets with seven 3-pointers and a game high 47 points, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Starz who got their first victory, 108-102.

Dillon Ettienne dropped 32 in the basket and pulled 13 off the glass for the Starz who saw Kimron Telemaque following up with 28 and Phillip Glasgow with 22. Lestin Wiltshire added another 15 to the tally and grabbed 10 rebounds for his double.

Jachoy Walwyn poured in 17 for Pure Playaz, Dwayne Stoutt 13 and Tyrelle David, 12.

Nathaniel Malone had six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to go with nine rebounds and four assists, in helping Red Zone hand the Avengers their first loss, 71-62. Jerome Malone added 10 points.

Tyree Maduro was the Avengers top scorer with 19 points. Cedrick King settled for a 15 points and 15 boards double double.

Splash Brothers trimmed Winning Mentality, 72-70, as Shamoi Dagou had a game high 22 points and nine rebounds. Michael Benjamin added 14 and Ashield Frett, 12.

Bodean Samuel and Rudy Vanterpool were Winning Mentality leading scorers with 21 points respectively.

The Starz whipped Community One, 95-51, behind Kasean Wyllie’s game high 19 points and 13 rebounds. Leston Wiltshire narrowly missed a double double with 17 points and nine rebounds. Kimron Telemaque and Phillip Glasgow, followed up with 14 and 12 points respectively.

Juan Hatchett had game highs of 23 points and 15 rebounds for the Warrias. Chaurbin Smith added 21. Jubal Jones pulled 12 off the rack to go with his 10 points.

In the Jr. Division, Stephan Deleon had 12 points as Swaggas rolled past Thunders, 47-26.

K’Ntany Maduro and Tyrece Carrasco had 13 points a piece in leading the Jr. Starz to a 45-33 triumph over Ghut Boys. Kawa Williams had a 10 points 11 rebounds double double for Ghut Boys.