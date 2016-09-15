Fall Road Racing Resumes With Stoby, Mays Winning

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

Ahead of Saturday’s 21st College Classic Series opener, fall road racing on Tortola resumed with the Ceres Juices 10K Series in Carrot Bay, where Reuben Stoby and Maria Mays were the respective male and female winners, last weekend.

Stoby covered the rain affected course from Carrot Bay to Smugglers Cove and return in 42 minutes and 26 seconds, after overhauling Guy Williamson who finished in 42.29.

“I didn’t let up on my training during the summer, I continued to do a lot of long runs in the morning so I was feeling very good, but once I notice the wet conditions, I didn’t really worry about a fast time and just tried to take the win,” Stoby explained. “Guy was leading throughout the race. I tried to make some surges but he wouldn’t let me pass. I let him continue and was able to pass him on Long Bay Hill. I wanted to finish a little faster—I didn’t—so I was trying to finish in good form.”

Williamson went out quicker than he usually does and said it was because he took a break from running over the summer.

“But, I really enjoyed the course,” he said. “Its the first race I did when I arrived three years ago and I remember Reuben kindly letting me win that one,” he recalled. “It’s a beautiful course and we had nice conditions for a nice cool race compared to the weather during the rest of the week and it was good to give Reuben a bit of a challenge at the end.”

Women’s Division winner Maria Mays didn’t have a particular goal in mind for her race. “I nearly stayed in bed because of the weather so I just came out and thought it would be nice to run,” she said. “We just set off and Kat (Katrina Crumpler) and Melissa (Brunner) were with me, which is always nice to have company then the competitive streak kicked in and I thought I could go so I did.”

The course which included two major climbs in and out of Long Bay was hard though, Mays said. “Zebalon (McLean) and Kat were right behind me and I thought they were going to catch me,” she reflected. “I didn’t ease off until the last corner and I knew they weren’t immediately behind me, but, it was a lovely race.”

The next race is scheduled for Beef Island on Oct 8.

Final Results. Men: 1. Reuben Stoby, 42 minutes and 26 seconds. 2. Guy Williamson, 42:29. 3. Zebalon Mclean, 47:27. 4. Guyp Dubois, 48:14. 5. Ben Mays, 53:22. 6. Adrian Dale, 54:45. 7. Dennis Versoza, 56:55. 8. Claudius Rhymer, 59:01. 9. Sergio Dantas, 1:00:01. 10. Rauiri Bourke, 1:02:36. 11. Dennis Delacruz, 1:03:36. 12. Howard Moore, 1:08:47.

Women: 1. Maria Mays,45:06. 2. Katrina Crumpler, 47:37. 3. Melissa Brunner, 49:26. 4. Katrina Lindsay, 52:36. 5. Melisande Rowe, 54:59. 6. Rosmond Johnson, 55:05. 7. Juliane Potgieter, 55:43. 8. Sarah Hayes, 55:44. 9. Karen Fraser, 55:51. 10. Saungie Liburd, 58:30. 11. Debbie Bell, 58:31. 12. Patricia Snoei, 1:00:10. 13. Rachael Mayo-Smith, 1:01:27. 14. Karrina Stead, 1:02:12. 15.= Kay Reddy, Anna Kinkead, 1:05:36. 17. Simpa Ganadillo, 1:12:28. 18. Mary Macayanan, 1:13:58. 19. Brenda Pickering, 1:14:30. 20. Nedy Ador Dionicio, 1:15:01. 21. Rovelyn Dimaala, 1:18:26. 22. Christane Matos, 1:18:52. 23. Clair Burke, 1:20:30. 24. Cayley Smit

Walkers:1. Shirley Liburd 2= Sophie Bennett, Sylvie Hune, Guy Hune.