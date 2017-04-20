Elinah Phillip Snatches Two Carifta Games Swimming Silver Medals

BY Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

Elinah Phillip was a double silver medalist at the 32nd Carifta Games Swimming Championships in Nassau, Bahamas.

Phillip, the territory’s top swimmer, grabbed silver in a scintillating 50m Butterfly in race with Martinique’s Mika Heideyer who edger by .01, 28.12-28.13 seconds on Sunday. Phillip advanced to the final in what was then a Carifta record, 28.47 seconds.

“I swam a good race in the heats and it was a strong swim and I also broke the Carifta record in the heat,” noted Phillip whose total medal haul since winning four in 2014 is now seven including a 13-14 gold in the 50m Free. “In the final, I got the silver medal and a new personal best. I felt it was a strong swim and I know what I need to work on, which is my finish.”

She followed up by swimming in the 100m Freestyle on Monday, which she said is not one of her strongest races but had the fastest qualifying time into the final of 59.30 seconds. Phillip placed fifth in the final in 59.62 seconds.

“In the final, I swam a similar race to to the heat which I was very pleased with,” she said. “I feel like I’m getting a better idea of how to manage my 100m Freestyle.”

Phillip wrapped up her Carifta Swimming sojourn with a 50m Freestyle silver on Tuesday evening in one of her favorite races, finishing .04 seconds behind Trinidad and Tobago’s Arima Pilgrim, who recorded a time of 26.73 seconds to her 26.77. She advanced after a 26.67 time in the prelims.

“In the heat I swam a strong race which I thought could have been faster and I tried to adjust for the finals, but I think the fatigue from the whole competition kicked in,” she explained. “I placed second and it was a close race and a fast race just like the 50m Butterfly and I got a silver medal which I was very pleased.”

With the Carifta Games behind, Phillip said she’s looking forward to the FINA World Jr. Swimming Championships and the World Swimming Championships, as well as the UK Championships before that.

“I’m looking forward to some fast swimming,” she stated.