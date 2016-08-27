Educators Training Remains Top Priority: Minister Says

Even though there are financial constraints in Government, Minister for Education and Culture, Hon. Myron Walwyn announced that the continued training of educators would not be affected.

The Minister declared on Monday: “Despite the challenges that we are facing, the Government of the Virgin Islands remains dedicated to investing in training and development of our educators.”

He gave the assurance on Monday 22 August during the 2016 Teachers Summer Institute that was held at the HLSCC. The Education Minister announced that Government will continue the training of Principals and senior teachers in the NCEL leadership programme.

“We recently licensed our first group of principals in June. We are the first country in the Caribbean to do so with others following fast on our heels. By June 2017 we hope to have completed the second cohort in this training and so would have developed a cohort of persons ready to take up principal positions as they become available,” Hon. Walwyn disclosed.

He explained that the ongoing training is part of the Ministry’s succession plans: “This is our move to ensure succession planning in the system. We will also be training our Education Officers as this is important as they take on their supervisory roles. I daresay, that the Ministry of Education is leading the way in the Government of the Virgin Islands when it comes to succession planning.”

Additionally, Minister Walwyn mentioned that the Ministry will be working with the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College to revamp the teacher education unit and establish a Teacher Education Institute, which will be responsible for training and licensing of teachers from Early Childhood to Secondary and taking responsibility for professional development programmes.

“We expect that upon leaving the institute teachers will be adequately prepared for today’s classroom and further have an institution to which they can go to refresh themselves and gain further professional development to keep on the cutting edge of their trade. In the future, in lieu of this week’s training, teachers will be required to complete a set number of professional development hours to maintain their teaching license,” the Education Minister added.