Education Minister Confirms Assistance To Bvi Students In Jamaica

When weather forecasters announced that hurricane Matthew, one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes in recent years was heading to Jamaica, Minister for Education and Culture, Hon. Myron Walwyn said that he contacted the Administration of the University of the West Indies Mona Campus to ensure that the BVI students will be taken care of.

The Minister’s announcement came in response to a student’s Facebook post which questioned what arrangement Government was making for affected students in consideration that other countries were responding.

In the open message to the student Hon. Walwyn said: “Please note that throughout the weekend we have been in regular contact with both the leadership of your school as well as one of our senior students in Jamaica regarding the safety of VI students. We have been assured by the institution that appropriate preparations have been made, additional food, water, supplies and staff have all been deployed to ensure your safety and that of the remaining students on campus.”

“Your registrar has been in contact with our Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education and we have received the advisory that was sent to all students and to all Governments with students at your school. In addition, I have been personally getting regular updates by one of your fellow medical students who confirms that you all are safe and well provided for and have been given my personal numbers to contact me immediately if things are otherwise,” the Minister added.

Hon. Walwyn also explained that he understands that in situations such as the storm students might want to be in the comfort of home. However, he said that he is confident based on the information that he has been provided by the school and a few persons on the ground, including BVI senior students that all students will be safe and provided for.

Hurricane Matthew is a category four hurricane.