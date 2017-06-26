East End/Long Look Sewerage Programme Nears Completion

The East End/Long Look Sewerage Programme is moving forward following a pause. The recommencement was confirmed by Government on 13 June.

The fact that the project was at a temporary standstill was not pleasing to Junior Minister for Trade and Investment Promotion and Eighth District Representative Hon. Marlon Penn who announced that he was anxiously awaiting the completion of the project. “One of the things that has been troubling to me is the issue of sewerage. I think we’re pushing that agenda to ensure that is completed so that there’s some relief to the persons in that community. That is high on the agenda for me in terms of completion,” Hon. Penn told the House of Assembly on 29 May.

Since then it was announced that the project is continuing with the installation of sewer force main pipes from the Long Swamp Bridge to Paraquita Bay. It was noted that works are expected to last for 60 days and will continue with 950 feet segments to Paraquita Bay Sewerage Treatment Plant.

In 2015 the project was stalled in the late stage of the previous administration, and in November that year Hon. Penn pushed for recommencement. While speaking on NDP Radio program on 16 November Hon. Penn stated that the project was back on track: “The Minister has assured me that plans are in place…,” he said. “There is a new plant at Paraquita Bay now and plans are in place to bring the lines down from Parham Town to connect to the ones in Fat Hogs Bay; and all the way down to Paraquita Bay. We can finally give the people of those communities relief that they so desire and indeed because this issue has been plaguing our community for many years,” Hon. Penn disclosed.