Driver Critical/Two Passengers Discharged In Traffic Collision

Monday, January 16 – The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Road Policing Unit is continuing their investigations into the head-on collision of a taxi bus and a SUV in the Slaney area over the weekend.

All five occupants of the taxi bus and the two occupants of the SUV were taken to Peebles Hospital for treatment following Sunday morning’s collision. The driver of the taxi bus is in critical condition while two of the four passengers, all visitors to the island, are in stable condition. The other two occupants of the taxi bus as well as the one passenger in the SUV were discharged from hospital.

Police inquiries indicated that the collision took place as the SUV, which was heading west, was attempting to overtake another vehicle. The taxi bus was heading east at the time of the collision.

Investigations are ongoing.