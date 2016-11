Representatives from the Government of the Virgin Islands and Island Shipping welcomed Norwegian Epic on Tuesday, November 15 to the Territory for its inaugural call.

In commemoration of its inaugural call, Minister for Communications and Works, Honourable Mark Vanterpool, and Representative for the Second District, Honourable Melvin M. Turnbull presented a plaque to Captain Frank Juliussen on behalf of the Government and people of the Virgin Islands. (Photo credit: Ronnielle Frazer/GIS)