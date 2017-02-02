Defending Champs Vincy Kicks Off Cricket League With Victory

By Dean “The Sportsman” Greenaway

There was no stumbling out the gate for defending BVI Cricket Association Twenty 20 Premier League Division champions Vincy on Sunday afternoon in Greenland.

Vincy’s captain Brent DeFreitas congratulated his team for pulling out the victory without training, after they welcomed Road Town Wholesale (RTW) who were promoted to the Premier Division after winning Division I last year, by pinning a 32 run loss on the new comers.

Man of the Match, McTair James smashed his way to an unbeaten 89. James also shared in partnerships of 96 with Kenrick Leslie, who scored 61 for the third wicket and then 51 with DeFreitas for the fourth. His innings included eight boundaries and eight sixes and his half century took just 23 balls. Steve Liburd (48) and Leslie combined for a 74-run partnership for the second wicket to set the Vincy up for a 250-for-5 total. RTW’s Curtis Jack finished with 3-for-63.

“We came out from where we left off last year, played positive cricket and now we have Steve Liburd, former Leeward Islands captain and player who I played with before, I brought him in which is a plus for the Vincy team,” DeFreitas said. “I must give Road Town Wholesale credit. I think they batted well to reach 218. We made 250 and I knew it would be a hard target for them, but they batted very well.”

At the half way point in the chase, RTW were ahead of the game at 105-2 but the loss of Jack for 35, bowled James, in the 10th over and Joel Williams, bowled Earl Prescott for 45, in the 14th, put the brakes on the RTW response. James finished with 3-for-44 to round out his match winning performance and Prescott, 2-for-37.

“Our bowling was very much below par today so we fell short of our target,” RTW’s Williams said, pointing out their goal was to try and limit Vincy to 175 runs, but had to work hard late in the game to make up the deficit when it was their turn on the crease. “Coming down to the end, we had to go for it, but again, we fell short, however, it’s early in the season though.”

Moving to the Premier Division, Williams said they now have to prove that they belong.

“We looking to show ourselves and our fans that we didn’t come through Division I by a fluke,” he stated. “We looking to show them we are here to play cricket and we can do this.”

In Division One, the Virgin Gorda Spartans put up a spirited display against the Vikings, but ultimately fell to a six-wicket defeat as their opponents reached the target of 158 for the loss of 4 wickets.

Opting to bat first, the Spartans saw wicket falling early, with 48 not out from Brian Matthew batting at number 10 and Kevin Silchand, who reached an unbeaten 20 batting at number 11, as they struggled to reach 157-9. The pair put on 59 for the last wicket and batted eight overs to deny the Vikings a much easier run chase. The Vikings’ Vaden Walker took 3-for-18