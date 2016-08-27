CXC Examinations Absenteism Reaches 10%

Some students did not turn up to write their CXC general proficiency examination, Minister for Education and Culture, Hon. Myron Walwyn noted while announcing the 2016 results on 19 August.

However, Minister Walwyn said that students playing hooky on examination days is not new, and called on parents to intervene. “This year like in the previous years, students have been registering for examinations and not showing up to write examinations,” the Minister said.

It was noted that 99 students did not sit the examination they were registered for: “This year there was a 10% absenteeism recorded for the Territory. Of the 967 examinations registered for in June, 2016 examinations, only 868 scripts could be accounted for. This means that 99 scripts were not written. We look forward to an improvement in this area as students will act responsibly in this matter.”

“We call upon parents to do their part to ensure that students realise the importance of receiving CXC certification with regards to furthering their education and seeking employment. One of the aims of the Ministry is to prepare students to be globally competitive. What better measure can be used but the performance of our students on the CXC examinations, our regional examination,” Hon. Walwyn added.

Nonetheless, the Minister for Education anticipates that next year’s Territorial CXC results will be much more impressive than this and previous years because of the larger number of students who are expected to sit the examination.

“We anticipate that the June 2017 sitting will have an increased enrolment and an increase in the number of passes overall in the Territory as all Grade 12 students in our public schools are expected to write CSEC examinations and for the very first time in the in the history of the Virgin Islands,” he announced.

Additionally, the Education Minister noted that in the new school year secondary school students will be offered classes that would prepare them to write the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE).

The Education Minister explained that there will be a percentage of Grade 12 students studying CAPE subjects while completing their secondary graduation requirements this school year. “For the first year, the subjects being offered include Integrated Mathematics, Communication Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Caribbean Studies, Financial Services and Entrepreneurship,” Hon. Walwyn noted.

“The move being made may be considered a bold one and with every new venture there are measures of uncertainty, but if we are to accurately compare the performance of the students in the Territory of the Virgin Islands with those in the rest of the Caribbean region, and if we are to help our students thrive to be the best that they can be as they venture on to higher education, we must raise our standards and encourage our students to rise to the challenge at a higher level,” the Minister said.

Additionally, Hon. Walwyn noted that the government remains committed to underwriting the cost of CXC examinations in the future for all eligible students.