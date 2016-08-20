Crime Detection Rate Is About 50%

Commissioner of Police (COP) Michael Matthews lauded the fact that the BVI is still one of the places where armed bodyguards are not needed, and noted that although there is some crime the bodyguard-free culture will remain.

“The Virgin Islands are a pretty safe place to live and work. I don’t need a bodyguard to walk around and I never intend to have one, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t concerns that the community has,” the Commissioner announced during a recent meeting that was held in East End/Long Look.

Mr. Matthews stressed that the BVI’s crime situation is not as bad as other places and stated that it is important that whenever certain crimes occur a strong message be sent that such behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Every now and again there are one or two people who want to flout the law and when they do they need to understand that it is not acceptable to you, it is not acceptable to me, and we are going to do something about it,” the Commissioner said.

“We won’t always get it right. We won’t always capture the criminal that has broken into your home or damaged your car or caused you a problem, but we are currently enjoying a detection rate of nearly 50 percent.”