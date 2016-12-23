Cop Renews Appeal For Information

Thursday, December 22 – Commissioner of Police Michael Matthews is making his own appeal for information from the public by asking members to the community to call him directly with information, as he affirmed his commitment to apprehending those involved in the recent robberies.

“We have over 200 officers in the Force. If you can’t trust one of them, which is unlikely, then call me with the information directly. We know there are people who can name those involved in these violent acts. Please call and provide this information to us.

“The Virgin Islands is still a very safe place to live. There are just a small number of individuals who are committing these vile acts. Those who are from here or have made their home here must protect what they have here by coming forward and giving the necessary information to Police in order to maintain the safe environment we enjoy here,” he said.

Commissioner Matthews made this appeal during a special edition of Vigilate Dialogues hosted by Shaina Smith on Channel 51 tonight, Thursday at 7:30pm. Look at the entire interview on the show’s Youtube channel.

Late last week, Deputy Commissioner Alwin James also made an appeal to members of the community to report suspicious persons or behaviour ahead of any incident and not wait until after the incident.

“As we have heightened our patrols during this time, we have a number of armed officers presently on mobile patrol on the roads that can respond swiftly. We need members of our community to report suspicious persons or behaviour ahead of any incident rather than waiting until after the fact.

“We certainly cannot be everywhere, all the time so we appreciate the help of the eyes and ears of our community. It is important that persons who witness suspicious activity call the RVIPF three-digit access number 311 and bring it to our attention immediately. Such actions can provide the ideal opportunity to apprehend the individuals involved in these robberies,” he said.

Police are encouraging business owners to pay close attention to their surroundings especially during late night operating and closing hours and remove cash from premises regularly. Business owners should also alternate the times that cash is removed from business premises.

Royal Virgin Islands Police Force is continuing to seek information from the public particularly about those incidents involving the use of a firearm and is asking witnesses to any of the incidents or persons with information to come forward and provide that information.

Anyone who has information that could be helpful with any of the RVIPF investigations is asked to contact the Intelligence Unit at 368-9339. Persons can also report the information requested anonymously to Crimestoppers through its Miami-based hotline number 800-TIPS (8477).