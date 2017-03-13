Cop Appeals For Calm & Nformation In Light Of Recent Deaths

Saturday, March 11 – Commissioner of Police Michael Matthews is appealing for calm as officers of the Major Crime Team move swiftly through their investigations into the recent deaths.

Last night, a male, Ashburn Dawson, 30, died after a shooting incident near the Sunday Morning Well, while early yesterday morning, the body of Alston Penn, 39, was found on Windy Hill Road.

In light of reports of possible reprisals or planned reprisals, Matthews cautions that while there are those who feel that they know the culprits and would like to take revenge, this would be unwise.

“Emotions can run high especially when names of suspects are being called, but it is important to let my officers do the work they need to do to bring justice in these cases. Vigilante justice will not work and will only bring about more incidents, injuries, and possible deaths. Therefore I am appealing to parents to discourage their youngsters from engaging in any activities of revenge. We are actively pursuing suspects in these cases. It would be counterproductive at this crucial time if any other individuals were to seek justice themselves and undermine the investigations,” he said.

Police continue to make appeals to the public for information into these two deaths. Persons can contact the Major Crime Team directly at 368-5682 or the RVIPF Intelligence Unit at 368-9339. Persons can also report the information anonymously to Crimestoppers through its Miami-based hotline number 800-TIPS (8477).