Community Pays Last Respects To Otis Baronville

A thanksgiving service celebrating the life of Otis Otelia Baronville was held on 5 August at the Sea Cow’s Bay Methodist Church.

The late Otis Otelia Baronville was born on 16 November 1943 and departed this life on 20 July 2017. She was the first daughter born to George and Arona Pickering of Fort Hill and attended the Road Town Primary School and the BVI Secondary School.

In 1963 Otis married Calvin Baronville and settled in Fort Hill with her husband. The couple soon had two children –Dawn and Daron. Otis was very community minded and participated in various community activities. She was described as an outstanding member in ‘The Virgin Players’, a drama group that was prominent in the early days.

Later in 1975 when a community choir was organized Otis was a founding member of the Community Singers. Then in 1979 when the Folkloric Dance Group was organized Otis and her husband became founding members, and remained performing members for years.

Mrs. Baronville participated in the August Monday Parade as a member of Chicken’s (Mr. Cecil Patrick) troupe before becoming the leader of her own troupe. When she no longer had a troupe, she served as a parade judge for many years. She also served as Returning Officer for several general elections.

Otis spent her entire life working for the BVI Government. She started out in 1961 working as a Clerical Assistant in the Public Works Department. By January 1967 she was an Executive Officer in the Legal Department. Mrs. Baronville served in the Records Unit and was trained as archivist. She also served in the Attorney General’s Office under several Attorneys General.

In 1980, Otis was promoted as an Administrative Officer and transferred to work in the Ministry of Natural Resources. She was further promoted in 1986 to Senior Administrative Officer. Mrs. Baronville remained in that position until her retirement in 2005 after giving 43 years of valuable service.

At her retirement, having a love and passion for shoes she opened and managed an upscale shoe store named after her daughter Dawn.

The late Otis Otelia Baronville is survived by her: Daughter – Dawn Baronville, Son — Dayron Baronville, Adopted Daughter Marie George, Adopted Son Clarence Nibbs, Sisters: Laurel Thomas-Philip and Urla Wiltshire; Daughter-in-law Damita Baronville; Grandchildren: Keiron, Kyle, Kevon, Keshawn, Shakeem, Keann, Kiada and Keandre Baronville; Great Grandchildren: J’Quan Jeremiah, Kayden, Kamauri, and Keiron Baronville; Uncles: Clarence Todman, Calvin Turnbull and Ivan Greaves; Aunts: Laurice Fahie, Mera Lettsome, and Emogene Creque.

The late Otis Otelia Baronville is survived by many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

The management, publishers and staff of The Island Sun newspaper extend their deeply felt condolences to the bereaved.