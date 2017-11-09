Community Mourns Death Of Doris Rymer-George

A celebration of life service for the late Doris Beatrice Rymer George was held on 28 October at the St George’s Episcopal Anglican Church.

The late Doris Beatrice Rymer George was born on 6 November 1926 in Road Town, Tortola and departed this life on 2 October 2017 just a few weeks short of her 91st birthday. Doris was the fifth child and second girl of ten children born to Stewart Athelin Rymer and Marie Louise Titley Rymer of Road Town.

After completing her schooling, Doris worked at H.R. Penn’s Store on Main Street. Subsequently, she was employed at J.R. O’Neal’s Drug Store. It was during her days at the drug store that she met Dr. Samuel George and they were soon married in 1963. Although having no children of her own Doris welcomed into her home four of her husband’s children –Lolita Forbes, Marlene, Leslie, and Leonard George. She treated them as her own and each remained with her until adulthood.

Later on Doris joined the Government Civil Service where she worked mostly in the Labour Department for many years. Doris retired from the Public Service and was subsequently employed by Road Town Wholesale, as the Human Resources Manager. She continued what was natural to her, helping people, until the age of 70 when she retired from work.

As a lifelong member of the St George’s Episcopal Anglican Church, Doris held many positions in the church including being the President of the Episcopal Church Women for a number of years. Doris was also a member of the Altar Guild. She was a member of the Lions Club and received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award.

The late Doris Beatrice Rymer George is survived by her Sisters – Margaret G. Borde, and Avis A. Hosein, Brother – the Reverend Canon Lionel S. Rymer, Sister-in-Law – Riisa Rymer; Stepchildren – Lolita George-Forbes, Marlene George, Leslie George, and Leonard George. Plus many other nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

The publishers, management and staff of The Island Sun wish to extend deeply felt condolences to the bereaved.